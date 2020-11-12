Global COVID-19 cases cross 52 million, death toll rises to 1,284,465

Washington, November 12, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 52 million to stand at 52,129,134 today while the global death toll surged to 1,284,465.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 241,801 deaths, and a total of 10.401 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,848 deaths, followed by 19,469 deaths in Texas, 18,111 in California, 17,300 in Florida, 16,476 in New Jersey, 10,798 in Illinois, 10,222 in Massachusetts, 9,136 in Pennsylvania and 8,806 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,683,916 cases as of this morning. It has reported 128,121 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.747 million cases and 163,368 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 96,430 with a total of 986,177 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 50,457, with a total of 1,260,198 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 42,953 with 1,028,424 cases in all so far, at the tenth place in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 1,914,918 cases and 42,599 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,417,709 cases and 40,105 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is now in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,822,345 cases with 31,326 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 39,664 deaths, Peru 34,992, Argentina 34,531, Colombia 33,312, South Africa 20,011, Indonesia 14,836, Chile 14,633, Belgium 13,758, Ecuador 12,920, Germany 11,994, Iraq 11,482, and Turkey 11,145.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 349,992 cases and 7,055 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 425,353 cases and 6,127 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN