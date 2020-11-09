Global COVID-19 cases cross 50 million, death toll rises to 1,259,245

Washington, November 9, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 50 million to stand at 50,613,251 today while the global death toll rose to 1,259,245.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 237,675 deaths, and a total of 9.995 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,694 deaths, followed by 19,185 deaths in Texas, 17,977 in California, 17,121 in Florida, 16,429 in New Jersey, 10,538 in Illinois, 10,149 in Massachusetts, 9,008 in Pennsylvania and 8,194 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,553,657 cases as of this morning. It has reported 126,611 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.664 million cases and 162,397 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 95,027 with a total of 967,825 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 49,135, with a total of 1,195,362 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 41,750 with 960,373 cases in all so far, at the 11th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,835,506 cases and 40,491 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,328,832 cases and 38,833 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,781,997 cases with 30,546 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 38,749 deaths, Peru 34,879, Argentina 33,560, Colombia 32,791, South Africa 19,789, Indonesia 14,689, Chile 14,588, Belgium 13,055, Ecuador 12,830, Germany 11,392, Iraq 11,380, and Turkey 10,972.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 344,839 cases and 6,977 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 421,486 cases and 6,092 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

