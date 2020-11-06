Global COVID-19 cases cross 49 million, death toll goes past 1.239 million

Washington, November 6, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 49 million to stand at 49,100,320 while the global death toll climbed to 1,239,,601.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 235,071 deaths, and a total of 9.628 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,657 deaths, followed by 18,909 deaths in Texas, 17,873 in California, 16,961 in Florida, 16,403 in New Jersey, 10,313 in Illinois, 10,085 in Massachusetts, 8,957 in Pennsylvania and 8,126 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,411,724 cases as of this morning. It has reported 124,985 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.612 million cases and 161,736 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 93,772 with a total of 949,197 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 48,210, with a total of 1,126,485 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 40,638 with 862,681 cases in all so far, at the 12th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,648,989 cases and 39,088 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,306,316 cases and 38,486 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,720,063 cases with 29,654 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 37,409 deaths, Peru 34,730, Argentina 32,766, Colombia 32,209, South Africa 19,677, Chile 14,450, Indonesia 14,442, Ecuador 12,730, Belgium 12,520, Iraq 11,244, Germany 11,133 and Turkey 10,722.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 340,251 cases and 6,923 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 417,475 cases and 6,036 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

