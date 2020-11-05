Global COVID-19 cases cross 48 million, death toll rises to 1,228,672

Washington, November 5, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 48 million today to stand at 48,344,880 while the global death toll climbed to 1,228,672.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 234,011 deaths, and a total of 9.516 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,556 deaths, followed by 18,772 deaths in Texas, 17,820 in California, 16,922 in Florida, 16,391 in New Jersey, 10,216 in Illinois, 10,062 in Massachusetts, 8,922 in Pennsylvania and 8,072 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,364,086 cases as of this morning. It has reported 124,315 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.590 million cases and 161,106 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 93,228 with a total of 943,630 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 47,832, with a total of 1,102,316 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 40,192 with 824,879 cases in all so far, at the 12th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,591,152 cases and 38,728 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,284,408 cases and 38,118 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,699,695 cases with 29,285 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 36,985 deaths, Peru 34,671, Argentina 32,520, Colombia 32,013, South Africa 19,585, Chile 14,404, Indonesia 14,348, Ecuador 12,704, Belgium 12,331, Iraq 11,175, Germany 10,984 and Turkey 10,639.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 338,875 cases and 6,893 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 416,006 cases and 6,021 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN