Global COVID-19 cases cross 47 million, death toll rises to 1,208,455

Washington, November 3, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 47 million to stand at 47,015,234 today while the global death toll rose to 1,208,455.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 231,599 deaths, and a total of 9.297 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,539 deaths, followed by 18,536 deaths in Texas, 17,701 in California, 16,834 in Florida, 16,357 in New Jersey, 10,093 in Illinois, 10,023 in Massachusetts, 8,812 in Pennsylvania and 7,999 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,267,623 cases as of this morning. It has reported 123,097 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.554 million cases and 160,253 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 92,100 with a total of 933,155 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 46,943, with a total of 1,057,021 cases so far – the eighth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 39,059 with 731,588 cases in all so far, at the 12th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,460,745 cases and 37,485 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,661,096 cases with 28,611 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 13th highest number of cases with 727,595 cases and 19,465 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 36,257 deaths, Iran 36,160, Peru 34,476, Colombia 31,653, Argentina 31,623, Chile 14,319, Indonesia 14,146, Ecuador 12,692, Belgium 11,858, Iraq 11,068, Germany 10,687 and Turkey 10,402.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 336,260 cases and 6,849 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 412,647 cases and 5,983 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN