Global COVID-19 cases cross 46 million, death toll rises to 1,189,515

Washington, November 1, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 46 million today to stand at 46,245,185 while the global death toll rose to 1,197,194.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 230,626 deaths, and a total of 9.130 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,511 deaths, followed by 18,465 deaths in Texas, 17,667 in California, 16,761 in Florida, 16,350 in New Jersey, 9,994 in Illinois, 9,991 in Massachusetts, 8,800 in Pennsylvania and 7,979 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,184,082 cases as of this morning. It has reported 122,111 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.535 million cases and 159,884 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 91,753 with a total of 924,962 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 46,645, with a total of 1,014,800 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 38,326 with 679,430 cases in all so far, at the 13th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,412,709 cases and 36,826 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,624,648 cases with 28,026 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 725,452 cases and 19,276 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 35,878 deaths, Iran 35,298, Peru 34,411, Colombia 31,598, Argentina 31,002, Chile 14,247, Indonesia 13,943, Ecuador 12,670, Belgium 11,625, Iraq 10,966, Germany 10,509 and Turkey 10,326.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 333,970 cases and 6,823 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 409,252 cases and 5,941 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN