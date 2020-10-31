Global COVID-19 cases cross 45 million, death toll rises to 1,189,515

Washington, October 31, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 45 million to stand at 45,629,082 while the global death toll rose to 1,189,515 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 229,708 deaths, and a total of 9.047 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,506 deaths, followed by 18,385 deaths in Texas, 17,628 in California, 16,720 in Florida, 16,339 in New Jersey, 9,994 in Illinois, 9,975 in Massachusetts, 8,774 in Pennsylvania and 7,955 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,137,119 cases as of this morning. It has reported 121,641 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.516 million cases and 159,477 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 91,289 with a total of 918,811 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 46,319, with a total of 992,874 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 38,321 with 647,674 cases in all so far, at the 13th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,377,347 cases and 36,605 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,606,267 cases with 27,787 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 723,682 cases and 19,230 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 35,878 deaths, Iran 34,478, Peru 34,362, Colombia 31,421, Argentina 30,792, Chile 14,158, Indonesia 13,782, Ecuador 12,632, Belgium 11,452, Iraq 10,862, Germany 10,462 and Turkey 10,177.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 332,993 cases and 6,806 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 406,364 cases and 5,905 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN