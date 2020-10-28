Global COVID-19 cases cross 44 million, death toll rises to 1,168,942

Washington, October 28, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 44 million to stand at 44,093,002 while the global death toll stood at 1,168,942.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 226,777 deaths, and a total of 8.784 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,433 deaths, followed by 18,063 deaths in Texas, 17,485 in California, 16,505 in Florida, 16,306 in New Jersey, 9,888 in Massachusetts, 9,838 in Illinois, 8,683 in Pennsylvania and 7,844 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,990,322 cases as of this morning. It has reported 120,010 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.439 million cases and 157,946 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 89,814 with a total of 901,268 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 45,455, with a total of 920,667 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 37,700 with 564,778 cases in all so far, at the 14th place in the world.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,244,242 cases and 35,582 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,553,028 cases with 26,752 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 717,851 cases and 19,053 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 35,298 deaths, Peru 34,257, Iran 33,714, Colombia 30,565, Argentina 29,730, Chile 14,032, Indonesia 13,612, Ecuador 12,588, Belgium 11,038, Iraq 10,770, Germany 10,191 and Canada 10,052.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 330,200 cases and 6,759 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 403,079 cases and 5,861 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

