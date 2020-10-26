Global COVID-19 cases cross 43 million, death toll rises to 1,153,861

Washington, October 26, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 43 million today to stand at 43,009,938 while the global death toll climbed to 1,153,861.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 225,230 deaths, and a total of 8.636 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,422 deaths, followed by 17,955 deaths in Texas, 17,359 in California, 16,429 in Florida, 16,285 in New Jersey, 9,864 in Massachusetts, 9,775 in Illinois, 8,647 in Pennsylvania and 7,809 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,909,959 cases as of this morning. It has reported 119,014 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.394 million cases and 157,134 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 88,924 with a total of 891,160 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 44,986, with a total of 876,840 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 37,388 with 525,782 cases in all so far, at the 14th place in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 1,046,132 cases and 34,752 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,503,652 cases with 25,875 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 715,868 cases and 18,968 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,090,589 cases and 28,896 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 34,673 deaths, Peru 34,149, Iran 32,616, Colombia 30,000, Chile 13,944, Indonesia 13,299, Ecuador 12,553, Belgium 10,810, Iraq 10,623, Germany 10,062 and Canada 9,995.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 328,602 cases and 6,739 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 398,815 cases and 5,803 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

