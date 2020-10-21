Global COVID-19 cases cross 41 million, death toll rises to 1,127,797

Washington, October 21, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world today crossed 41 million to stand at 41,033,709 while the global death toll climbed to 1,127,797.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 221,150 deaths, and a total of 8.3 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,371 deaths, followed by 17,560 deaths in Texas, 17,111 in California, 16,245 in New Jersey, 16,105 in Florida, 9,758 in Massachusetts, 9,605 in Illinois, 8,544 in Pennsylvania and 7,674 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,651,107 cases as of this morning. It has reported 115,914 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.273 million cases and 154,837 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 86,893 with a total of 860,714 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 44,248, with a total of 792,194 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,832 with 449,648 cases in all so far, at the 15th place in the world.

Spain has the sixth highest number of cases with 1,005,295 cases and 34,366 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,438,219 cases with 24,786 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 706,304 cases and 18,656 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the fifth highest number of cases with 1,018,999 cases and 27,100 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, France has reported 34,072 deaths, Peru 33,875, Iran 31,346, Colombia 29,272, Chile 13,719, Indonesia 12,857, Ecuador 12,404, Belgium 10,489, Iraq 10,418, Germany 9,888 and Canada 9,874.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 324,744 cases and 6,692 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 393,131 cases and 5,723 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

