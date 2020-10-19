Global COVID-19 cases cross 40 million, death toll rises to 1,115,079

Washington, October 19, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 40 million to stand at 40,155,883 today while the global death toll rose to 1,115,079.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 219,765 deaths, and a total of 8.160 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,357 deaths, followed by 17,468 deaths in Texas, 16,979 in California, 16,211 in New Jersey, 16,021 in Florida, 9,737 in Massachusetts, 9,474 in Illinois, 8,465 in Pennsylvania and 7,638 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,550,273 cases as of this morning. It has reported 114,610 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.235 million cases and 153,905 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 86,167 with a total of 851,227 cases so far – the tenth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 43,736, with a total of 744,101 cases so far – the 11th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,616 with 423,578 cases in all so far, at the 16th place in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 936,560 cases and 33,775 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,406,667 cases with 24,205 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 12th highest number of cases with 703,793 cases and 18,471 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the fifth highest number of cases with 989,680 cases and 26,267 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 33,759 deaths, France 33,499, Iran 30,712, Colombia 28,970, Chile 13,635, Indonesia 12,617, Ecuador 12,387, Belgium 10,413, Iraq 10,317, Canada 9,816 and Germany 9,803.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 323,452 cases and 6,659 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 390,206 cases and 5,681 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

