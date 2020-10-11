Global COVID-19 cases cross 37 million, death toll rises to 1,073,348

Washington, October 11, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 37 million to reach 37,243,537 today while the global death toll rose to 1,073,348.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 214,377 deaths, and a total of 7.718 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,293 deaths, followed by 16,943 deaths in Texas, 16,572 in California, 16,171 in New Jersey, 15,186 in Florida, 9,587 in Massachusetts, 9,221 in Illinois, 8,324 in Pennsylvania and 7,393 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 7,053,806 cases as of this morning. It has reported 108,334 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5.082 million cases and 150,198 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 83,642 with a total of 814,328 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,850, with a total of 593,565 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,140 with 349,494 cases in all so far, at the 17th place in the world.

Peru has the eighth highest number of cases with 846,088 cases and 33,223 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,291,687 cases with 22,471 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 690,896 cases and 17,673 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 883,882 cases and 23,581 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 32,929 deaths, France 32,601, Iran 28,293, Colombia 27,660, Chile 13,272, Ecuador 12,188, Indonesia 11,844, Belgium 10,175, Iraq 9,790, Canada 9,661 and Germany 9,620.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 318,932 cases and 6,570 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 377,073 cases and 5,500 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN