Global COVID-19 cases cross 36 million, death toll climbs to 1,055,833

Washington, October 8, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 36 million to reach 36,166,574 today while the global death toll climbed to 1,055,833.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 211,834 deaths, and a total of 7.550 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,226 deaths, followed by 16,661 deaths in Texas, 16,365 in California, 16,152 in New Jersey, 14,904 in Florida, 9,557 in Massachusetts, 9,127 in Illinois, 8,247 in Pennsylvania and 7,259 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, at 6,835,655, as of this morning. It has reported 105,526 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 5 million cases and 148,228 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 82,726 with a total of 799,188 cases so far – the ninth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 42,605, with a total of 546,952 cases so far – the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 36,061 with 333,940 cases in all so far, at the 18th place in the world.

Peru has the eighth highest number of cases with 832,929 cases and 32,914 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,242,258 cases with 21,755 deaths, the 13th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the 11th highest number of cases with 685,155 cases and 17,248 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world, while Argentina has the sixth highest number of cases with 840,915 cases and 21,226 deaths – the 12th highest in the world.

Among other countries, Spain has reported 32,562 deaths, France 32,463, Iran 27,658, Colombia 27,180, Chile 13,090, Ecuador 11,743, Indonesia 11,472, Belgium 10,108, Iraq 9,604, Canada 9,593 and Germany 9,582.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 316,934 cases and 6,544 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 373,151 cases and 5,440 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

