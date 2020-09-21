Global COVID-19 cases cross 31.032 million, death toll rises to 960,729

Washington, September 21, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 31 million with 31,032,045 cases while the global death toll reached 960,729 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 199,511 deaths and 6.805 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,087 deaths, followed by 16,067 deaths in New Jersey, 15,088 in Texas, 15,018 in California, 13,296 in Florida, 9,310 in Massachusetts, 8,686 in Illinois, 7,960 in Pennsylvania and 6,969 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 5,487,580 cases as of this morning, while the death toll has risen to 87,882 today – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.544 million cases and 136,895 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 73,493 with a total of 697,663 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,866, with a total of 396,744 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,707 with 298,156 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,098,958 cases with 19,349 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 661,211 cases and 15,953 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 31,257 deaths and 467,614 cases and Spain 30,495 deaths and 640,040 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 31,369 deaths, Iran 24,301, Colombia 24,208, Chile 12,286, Belgium 9,948, Germany 9,390 and Canada 9,267.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 306,304 cases and 6,420 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 348,918 cases and 4,939 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

