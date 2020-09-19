Global COVID-19 cases cross 30.557 million, death toll rises to 952,981

Washington, September 19, 2020

The total number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world reached 30,557,899 today while the global death toll rose to 952,981.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 198,679 deaths and 6.730 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,085 deaths, followed by 16,061 deaths in New Jersey, 14,951 in Texas, 14,913 in California, 13,225 in Florida, 9,269 in Massachusetts, 8,647 in Illinois, 7,921 in Pennsylvania and 6,954 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, which reached 5,308,014 as of this morning. The death toll has risen to 85,619 – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.495 million cases and 135,793 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 72,803 with a total of 688,954 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,821, with a total of 388,420 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,668 with 294,932 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,092,915 cases with 19,270 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 657,627 cases and 15,857 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 31,257 deaths and 467,519 cases and Spain 30,495 deaths and 640,040 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 31,283 deaths, Iran 24,118, Colombia 23,665, Chile 12,254, Belgium 9,937, Germany 9,388 and Canada 9,256.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 305,031 cases and 6,415 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 347,372 cases and 4,913 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

