Global COVID-19 cases cross 30 million, death toll reaches 947,500

Washington, September 18, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed the 30-million mark today to reach 30,355,091 while the global death toll rose to 947,500.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 197,763 deaths and 6.681 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,070 deaths, followed by 16,057 deaths in New Jersey, 14,831 in Texas, 14,817 in California, 13,225 in Florida, 9,260 in Massachusetts, 8,624 in Illinois, 7,909 in Pennsylvania and 6,955 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of the total number of cases so far at 5,214,677 cases as of this morning. It has reported 84,372 deaths – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.455 million cases and 134,935 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 72,179 with a total of 684,113 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,794, with a total of 384,090 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,668 with 294,932 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,086,955 cases with 19,128 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 655,572 cases and 15,772 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 31,103 deaths and 454,302 cases and Spain 30,4005 deaths and 625,651 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 31,146 deaths, Iran 23,952, Colombia 23,665, Chile 12,199, Belgium 9,936, Germany 9,386 and Canada 9,249.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 304,386 cases and 6,408 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 345,805 cases and 4,881 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

