Global COVID-19 cases cross 29 million, death toll reaches 929,171

Washington, September 15, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 29 million today to reach 29,315,282 while the global death toll rose to 929,171.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continues to be the worst-hit country with 194,547 deaths and 6.555 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,030 deaths, followed by 16,034 deaths in New Jersey, 14,469 in California, 14,451 in Texas, 12,642 in Florida, 9,219 in Massachusetts, 8,546 in Illinois, 7,855 in Pennsylvania and 6,921 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 4,930,236 cases as of this morning. It has reported 80,776 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.345 million cases and 132,006 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 71,049 with a total of 671,716 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,726, with a total of 373,559 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,624 with 288,761 cases in all so far, at the 20th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,069,873 cases with 18,723 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 650,749 cases and 15,499 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,958 deaths and 425,870 cases and Spain 29,848 deaths and 593,730 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 30,812 deaths, Iran 23,453, Colombia 23,123, Chile 12,013, Belgium 9,927, Germany 9,366 and Canada 9,229.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 302,424 cases and 6,389 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 341,056 cases and 4,802 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

