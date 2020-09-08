Global COVID-19 cases cross 27 million, death toll rises to 893,313

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world is over 27 million with 27,368,676 cases while the global death toll has increased to 893,313.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 189,226 deaths and 6.304 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,002 deaths, followed by 15,991 deaths in New Jersey, 13,766 in California, 13,699 in Texas, 11,871 in Florida, 9,133 in Massachusetts, 8,398 in Illinois, 7,771 in Pennsylvania and 6,810 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 4,280,422 cases as of this morning. The country has reported 72,775 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.147 million cases and 126,960 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 67,781 with a total of 637,509 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,643, with a total of 352,456 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,553 with 278,784 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1,032,354 with 17,939 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the seventh highest number of cases with 639,362 cases and 15,004 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,732 deaths and 367,174 cases and Spain 29,516 deaths and 525,549 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 29,838 deaths, Iran 22,542, Colombia 21,615, Chile 11,652, Belgium 9,909, Germany 9,336 and Canada 9,196.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 299,233 cases and 6,350 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 329,251 cases and 4,552 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

