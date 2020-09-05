Global COVID-19 cases cross 26.674 million, death toll rises to 875,739

Washington, September 5, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has gone up to 26,674,386 cases while the global death toll has increased to 875,739.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 187,874 deaths and has crossed 6 million cases, standing at 6.210 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,982 deaths, followed by 15,978 deaths in New Jersey, 13,650 in California, 13,426 in Texas, 11,8110 in Florida, 9,100 in Massachusetts, 8,362 in Illinois, 7,735 in Pennsylvania and 6,798 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 4.091 million cases and 125,502 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot, with 4,023,179 cases as of this morning and nearing 70,000 in terms of deaths, which stood at 69,561 today.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 66,851 with a total of 623,090 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,638, with a total of 346,506 cases so far – down to the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,534 with 276,338 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1,017,131 with 17,707 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the seventh highest number of cases with 635,078 cases and 14,678 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,730 deaths and 347,267 cases and Spain 29,418 deaths and 498,989 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 29,554 deaths, Iran 22,154, Colombia 20,886, Chile 11,494, Belgium 9,901, Germany 9,329 and Canada 9,190.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 298,025 cases and 6,340 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 323,565 cases and 4,447 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

