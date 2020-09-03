Global COVID-19 cases cross 26 million, death toll rises to 864,691

Washington, September 3, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed the 26-million mark to touch 26,112, 402 while the global death toll has increased to 864,691.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 186,185 deaths and has crossed 6 million cases, standing at 6.125 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,974 deaths, followed by 15,971 deaths in New Jersey, 13,341 in California, 13,104 in Texas, 11,650 in Florida, 9,060 in Massachusetts, 8,324 in Illinois, 7,723 in Pennsylvania and 6,781 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.997 million cases and 123,780 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot, with 3,853,406 cases as of this morning. The number of deaths in India crossed the 67,000-mark to stand at 67,376 today.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 65,816 with a total of 610,957 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,615, with a total of 342,684 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,507 with 272,912 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, having crossed 1 million to stand at 1, 006,923 with 17,479 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the seventh highest number of cases with 630,595 cases and 14,389 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,712 deaths and 338,217 cases and Spain 29,234 deaths and 488,513 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 29,068 deaths, Iran 21,926, Colombia 20,348, Chile 11,422, Belgium 9,898, Germany 9,322 and Canada 9,186.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 297,014 cases and 6,328 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 319,686 cases and 4,383 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

