Global COVID-19 cases cross 23.462 million, death toll rises to 809,484

Washington, August 24, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has increased to 23,462,707 while the global death toll has risen to 809,484 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 176,816 deaths and a total of more than 5.705 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,883 deaths, followed by 15,946 deaths in New Jersey, 12,155 in California, 11,701 in Texas, 10,325 in Florida, 8,921 in Massachusetts, 8,089 in Illinois, 7,557 in Pennsylvania and 6,659 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.605 million cases and 114,744 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,106,348 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 57,542 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 60,480 with a total of 560,164 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,515, with a total of 327,645 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,437 with 259,345 cases in all so far, the 18th highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 959,016 with 16,406 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 609,773 cases and 13,059 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,518 deaths and 280,459 cases and Spain 28,838 deaths and 386,054 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 27,663 deaths, Iran 20,776, Colombia 17,316, Chile 10,852, Belgium 9,992, Germany 9,276 and Canada 9,119.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 293,261 cases and 6,244 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 297,083 cases and 3,983 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

