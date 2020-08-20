Global COVID-19 cases cross 22.486 million, death toll rises to 789,222

Washington, August 20, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 22,486,892 while the global death toll has increased to 789,222.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 173,514 deaths and a total of more than 5.545 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,865 deaths, followed by 15,926 deaths in New Jersey, 11,695 in California, 10,974 in Texas, 10,049 in Florida, 8,876 in Massachusetts, 8,017 in Illinois, 7,519 in Pennsylvania and 6,618 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.456 million cases and 111,100 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,836,925 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 53,866 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 58,481 with a total of 537,031 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,489, with a total of 324,190 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,418 with 256,118 cases in all so far, the 18th highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 939,833 with 16,058 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 596,060 cases and 12,423 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,434 deaths and 256,534 cases and Spain 28,813 deaths and 377,906 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 26,834 deaths, Iran 20,264, Colombia 15,979, Chile 10,671, Belgium 9,969, Germany 9,258 and Canada 9,095.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 290,958 cases and 6,209 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 287,959 cases and 3,822 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN