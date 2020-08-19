Global COVID-19 cases cross 22 million, death toll increases to 782,441

Washington, August 19, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed the 22 million-mark to touch 22,205,379 while the global death toll has increased to 782,441 as the deadly virus continued to claim lives across the globe.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 172,109 deaths and a total of more than 5.497 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,857 deaths, followed by 15,925 deaths in New Jersey, 11,530 in California, 10,684 in Texas, 9,932 in Florida, 8,848 in Massachusetts, 7,993 in Illinois, 7,489 in Pennsylvania and 6,608 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.407 million cases and 109,888 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,767,273 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 52,889 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 57,774 with a total of 531,239 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,482, with a total of 322,990 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,412 with 255,278 cases in all so far, the 18th highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 935,066 with 15,951 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 592,144 cases and 12,264 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,434 deaths and 256,534 cases and Spain 28,797 deaths and 370,867 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 26,658 deaths, Iran 20,125, Colombia 15,619, Chile 10,546, Belgium 9,959, Germany 9,249 and Canada 9,092.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 290,445 cases and 6,201 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 285,091 cases and 3,781 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

