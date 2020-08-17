Global COVID-19 cases cross 21-million mark, death toll touches 772,370

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed the 21 million-mark to touch 21,527,747 while the global death toll has increased to 772,370.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 169,745 deaths and a total of more than 5.379 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,833 deaths, followed by 15,912 deaths in New Jersey, 11,231 in California, 10,271 in Texas, 9,452 in Florida, 8,826 in Massachusetts, 7,955 in Illinois, 7,453 in Pennsylvania and 6,586 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.317 million cases and 107,232 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,647,663 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 50,921 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 56,543 with a total of 517,714 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 46,791, with a total of 320,343 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,396 with 253,915 cases in all so far, the 17+th highest in the world.

Russia moves down to the fifth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 920,719 with 15,653 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 583,653 cases and 11,677 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,410 deaths and 252,965 cases and Spain 28,617 deaths and 342,813 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 26,075 deaths, Iran 19,639, Colombia 14,810, Chile 10,425, Belgium 9,935, Germany 9,235 and Canada 9,072.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 288,717 cases and 6,168 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 276,549 cases and 3,657 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,699 deaths so far on the mainland, with 65 deaths reported in the past two days.

