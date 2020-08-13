Global COVID-19 cases cross 20.668 million, death toll touches 750,429

Washington, August 13, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 20.668 million, while the global death toll has increased to 750,429.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 166,128 deaths and a total of more than 5.202 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,797 deaths, followed by 15,885 deaths in New Jersey, 10,813 in California, 9,547 in Texas, 8,765 in Florida, 8751 in Massachusetts, 7,881 in Illinois, 7,380 in Pennsylvania and 6,539 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.164 million cases and 104,201 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,396,637 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 47,033 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 54,666 with a total of 498,380 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 46,791, with a total of 315,583 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,225 with 251,713 cases in all so far, the 17th highest in the world.

Russia is in fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 905,762 with 15,353 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 568,919 cases and 11,010 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,375 deaths and 244,096 cases and Spain 28,579 deaths and 329,784 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 21,713 deaths, Iran 19,162, Colombia 13,837, Chile 10,205, Belgium 9,900, Germany 9,217 and Canada 9,053.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 286,674 cases and 6,139 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 269,115 cases and 3,557 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no fresh deaths reported in the past several weeks.

