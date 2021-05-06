Global COVID-19 cases cross 155.425 million, death toll surges to 3.246 million

Washington, May 6, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, surged past 155.425 million today while the global death toll climbed to 3,246,844.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 577,046 deaths and a total of 32.573 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 21.077 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 230.168.

Brazil has reported more than 14.930 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 414,399.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 218,007 with a total of 2,355,985 cases so far – the 15th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,843 with a total of 4,444,257 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 122,263 with 4,082,198cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases at 5,767,806 and has reported 105,792 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Turkey has recorded a total of 4,977982 cases so far, the fifth highest, with 42,187 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Russia is in the sixth place in terms of the number of cases at 4,799,872 and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 110,366.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,559,222 and 78,726 deaths, the tenth highest.

Germany has recorded the tenth highest number of cases at 3,488,922 and 84,199 deaths, the ninth highest in the world.

Colombia (76,015), Iran (73,906), Poland (68,993), Argentina (65,865), Peru (63,094) and South Africa (54,557) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 18,537 deaths so far and Bangladesh 11,6796.

