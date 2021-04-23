Global COVID-19 cases cross 144.385 million, death toll climbs past 3.069 million

Washington, April 23, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, climbed to 144,385,217 even as the global death toll surged to 3,069,293 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 570,312 deaths and a total of 31.927 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 15,930,965 as of yesterday, while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 184,657.

Brazil has reported more than 14.167 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 383,502.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 214,079 with a total of 2,319,596 cases so far – the 15th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,597 with a total of 4,413,834 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 118,357 with 3,920,945 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,469,674 cases and has reported 102,323 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,682,573 cases and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 105,328.

Turkey has seen a surge in cases in recent days, taking the total so far to 4,501,382, the sixth highest in the world, with 37,329 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 81,030, with 3,238,127 cases, the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has reported the tenth highest number of deaths at 77,496 and the ninth highest number of cases at 3,456,886.

Colombia (70,026), Iran (68,366), Poland (64,168), Argentina (60,620), Peru (58,604) and South Africa (53,995) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 16,842 deaths so far and Bangladesh 10,781.

