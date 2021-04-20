Global COVID-19 cases cross 141.819 million, death toll surges past 3.027 million

Washington, April 20, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, climbed to 141,819,360 today while the global death toll has surged to 3,027,353.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 567,690 deaths and a total of 31.737 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 15,061,919 as of yesterday, while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 178,769.

Brazil has reported more than 13.973 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 374,682

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 212,466 with a total of 2,306,910 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,522 with a total of 4,406,023 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 117,243 with 3,878,994 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,657,509 cases and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 104,173 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,357,229 cases and has reported 101,339 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Turkey has seen a surge in cases in recent days, taking the total so far to 4,323,596, the seventh highest in the world, with 36,267 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 80,153 deaths, with 3,161,645 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,428,354 and the tenth highest number of deaths in the world at 77,102.

Colombia (68,748), Iran (67,130), Poland (62,133), Argentina (59,476), Peru (57,230) and South Africa (53,757) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 16,316 deaths so far and Bangladesh 10,497.

