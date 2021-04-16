Global COVID-19 cases cross 138.835 million, death toll surges past 2.984 million

Washington, April 16, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world climbed to 138,835,210 today while the global death toll has surged to 2,984,236.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 565,283 deaths and a total of 31.495 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 14,074,564 while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 173,123.

Brazil has reported more than 13.746 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 365,444.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 211,213 with a total of 2,295,435 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,438 with a total of 4,396,096 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 115,937 with 3,826,156 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,622,464 cases and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 102,667 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,248,853 cases and has reported 100,232 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 79,520 deaths, with 3,095,016 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,396,685 and 76,892 deaths so far -- the tenth highest in the world.

Colombia (67,199), Iran (65,680), Poland (60,612), Argentina (58,925), Peru (55,812) and South Africa (53,571) are countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths so far.

NNN