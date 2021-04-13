Global COVID-19 cases cross 136.663 million, death toll climbs past 2.945 million

Washington, April 13, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world climbed to 136,663,83 today while the global death toll has risen to 2,945,655.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 562,521 deaths and a total of 31.267 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 13,689,453 while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 171,058.

Brazil has reported more than 13.517 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 354,617.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 209,702 with a total of 2,281840 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,346 with a total of 4,388,296 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 114,612 with 3,779,594 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,597,400 cases and 101,552 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,128,140 cases and 99,294 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 78,796 deaths, with 3,024,604 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,370,256 cases and 75,525 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Colombia has reported 66,156 deaths, Iran 64,764, Argentina 57,957, Poland 58,481, Argentina 57,957m Peru 55,230 and South Africa 53,356.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 729,920 cases and 15,619 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 691,957 cases and 9,822 deaths.

NNN