Global COVID-19 cases cross 129 million, death toll climbs to 2.826 million

Washington, April 1, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 129 million to stand at 129,174,928 while the global death toll stood at 2,820,503.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 552,604 deaths, and a total of 30,485,635 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 59,331 deaths, followed by 50,375 deaths in New York, 48,381 in Texas, 33,425 in Florida, 25,099 in Pennsylvania, 24,591 in New Jersey, 23,601 in Illinois, 19,055 in Georgia and 18,609 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 12.748 million cases and 321,515 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 12,221,665 cases as of this morning. It has reported 162,927 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 203,210 with a total of 2,238,887 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,006 with a total of 4,364,463 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 109,847 with 3,607,083 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,503,291 cases and 97,594 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 4,705,284 cases and 95,802 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 76,681 deaths, with 2,852,634 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,291,394 cases and 75,541 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Colombia has reported 63,422 deaths, Iran 62,759, Argentina 55,858, Poland 53,665, South Africa 52,846, Peru 52,008, Indonesia 41,054, Ukraine 34,885, Turkey 31,713, Czechia 26,586, Romania 23,674, and Chile 23,328.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 672,931 cases and 14,530 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 617,764 cases and 9,105 deaths.

