Global COVID-19 cases cross 127.7 million, death toll surges to 2.794 million

Washington, March 30, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has climbed to 127,775,460 while the global death toll surged to 2,794,246 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 550,073 deaths, and a total of 30,332,358 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 59,030 deaths, followed by 50,158 deaths in New York, 48,134 in Texas, 33,247 in Florida, 24,991 in Pennsylvania, 24,404 in New Jersey, 23,527 in Illinois, 18,962 in Georgia and 18,525 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 12.573 million cases and 313,866 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 12,095,855 cases as of this morning. It has reported 162,114 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 201,832 with a total of 2,227,843 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 126,857 with a total of 4,351,800 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 108,350 with 3,544,957 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,486,078 cases and 96,817 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 4,615,295 cases and 95,114 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 76,141 deaths, with 2,799,224 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,270,825 cases and 75,199 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Colombia has reported 63,079 deaths, Iran 62,569, Argentina 55,611, South Africa 52,710, Poland 52,392, Peru 51,635, Indonesia 40,754, Ukraine 34,043, Turkey 31,230, Czechia 26,222, Romania 23,409, and Chile 23,070.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 663,200 cases and 14,356 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 605,937 cases and 8,994 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

