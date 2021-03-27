Global COVID-19 cases cross 126 million, death toll surges to 2.771 million

Washington, March 27, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 126 million today to reach 126,389,672 while the global death toll surged to 2,771,260.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 548,489 deaths, and a total of 30,188,035 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 58,773 deaths, followed by 49,928 deaths in New York, 47,947 in Texas, 33,116 in Florida, 24,960 in Pennsylvania, 24,382 in New Jersey, 23,498 in Illinois, 18,849 in Georgia and 18,525 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 12.404 million cases and 307,112 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,908,910 cases as of this morning. It has reported 161,240 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 200,862 with a total of 2,219,845 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 126,813 with a total of 4,339,197 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 107,636 with 3,512,453 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,460,348 cases and 95,792 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 4,526,545 cases and 94,433 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 75,858 deaths, with 2,769,527 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,255,324 cases and 75,010 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Colombia has reported 62,645 deaths, Iran 62,308, Argentina 55,235, South Africa 52,602, Poland 51,753, Peru 51,032, Indonesia 40,364, Ukraine 33,363, Turkey 30,923, Czechia 25,778, Romania 22,997, and Belgium 22,852.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 649,824 cases and 14,158 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 591,806 cases and 8,869 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN