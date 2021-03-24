Global COVID-19 cases cross 124 million, death toll rises to 2.738 million

Washington, March 24, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 124 million and stood at 124,477,094 today while the global death toll rose to 2,738,603.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 544,452 deaths, and a total of 29,938,837 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 57,798 deaths, followed by 49,716 deaths in New York, 47,536 in Texas, 32,820 in Florida, 24,870 in Pennsylvania, 24,242 in New Jersey, 23,391 in Illinois, 18,588 in Georgia and 18,381 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 12.130 million cases and 298,676 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,734,058 cases as of this morning. It has reported 160,441 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 199,048 with a total of 2,203,041 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 126,621 with a total of 4,326,623 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 106,339 with 3,440,862 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,433,364 cases and 94,624 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fifth highest number of cases with 4,373,837 cases and 93,068 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 75,314 deaths, with 2,705,750 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,234,319 cases and 73,744 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Colombia has reported 62,274 deaths, Iran 62,045, Argentina 54,823, South Africa 52,251, Peru 50,474, Poland 50,340, Indonesia 39,983, Ukraine 32,368, Turkey 30,462, Czechia 25,258, Belgium 22,763, and Canada 22,728.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 637,042 cases and 13,965 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 580,808 cases and 8,763 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

