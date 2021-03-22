Global COVID-19 cases cross 123 million, death toll climbs to 2.716 million

Washington, March 22, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed past 123 million to stand at 123,308,166 today while the global death toll surged to 2,716,932.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 542,379 deaths, and a total of 29,820,276 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 57,505 deaths, followed by 49,426 deaths in New York, 47,346 in Texas, 32,742 in Florida, 24,796 in Pennsylvania, 24,174 in New Jersey, 23,357 in Illinois, 18,530 in Georgia and 18,339 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 11.998 million cases and 294,042 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,646,081 cases as of this morning. It has reported 159,967 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 198,036 with a total of 2,195,772 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 126,393 with a total of 4,310,195 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 104,942 with 3,376,376 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,416,226 cases and 93,812 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 4,277,796 cases and 92,119 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 74,760 deaths, with 2,674,230 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,212,332 cases and 72,910 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Colombia has reported 62,028 deaths, Iran 61,877, Argentina 54,545, South Africa 52,111, Peru 50,198, Poland 49,365, Indonesia 39,711, Ukraine 31,677, Turkey 30,061, Czechia 24,810, Belgium 22,707, and Canada 22,657.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 630,471 cases and 13,863 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 573,687 cases and 8,720 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

