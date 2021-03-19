Global COVID-19 cases cross 122 million, death toll climbs to 2.694 million

Washington, March 19, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 122 million to stand at 122,036,229 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,694,915.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 539,868 deaths, and a total of 29,677,422 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 57,207 deaths, followed by 49,262 deaths in New York, 47,049 in Texas, 32,598 in Florida, 24,756 in Pennsylvania, 24,076 in New Jersey, 23,287 in Illinois, 18,420 in Georgia and 17,991 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 11.780 million cases and 287,499 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,514,331 cases as of this morning. It has reported 159,370 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 196,606 with a total of 2,182,188 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 126,263 with a total of 4,299,151 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 104,241 with 3,332,418 cases in all so far, at the seventh place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 4,241,988 cases and 91,833 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,388,268 cases and 92,704 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 74,453 deaths, with 2,642,587 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the eighth highest number of cases with 3,212,332 cases and 72,910 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 61,649, Colombia 61,636, Argentina 54,386, South Africa 51,724, Peru 49,706, Poland 48,807, Indonesia 39,339, Ukraine 31,078, Turkey 29,864, Czechia 24,331, Belgium 22,624, and Canada 22,592.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 619,259 cases and 13,757 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 564,939 cases and 8,624 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

