Global COVID-19 cases cross 119 million, death toll reaches 2.642 million

Washington, March 13, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 119 million to reach119,335,338 while the global death toll climbed to 2,642,916 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 533,671 deaths, and a total of 29,362,038 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 55,517 deaths, followed by 48,792 deaths in New York, 46,229 in Texas, 32,145 in Florida, 24,510 in Pennsylvania, 23,854 in New Jersey, 23,164 in Illinois, 18,164 in Georgia and 17,870 in Ohio.

Brazil is in second place, with a total of more than 11.363 million cases and 275,105 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

India is in the third spot in terms of cases, with 11,333,728 cases as of this morning. It has reported 158,446 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 193,851 with a total of 2,157,771 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 125,701 with a total of 4,266,932 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 101,881 with 3,201,838 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 4,075,844 cases and 90,207 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,331,396 cases and 90,169 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 73,362 deaths, with 2,568,264 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,183,704 cases and 72,258 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 61,142, Colombia 60,950, Argentina 53,578, South Africa 51,179, Peru 48,664, Poland 47,068, Indonesia 38,329, Ukraine 29,684, Turkey 29,421, Czechia 23,083, Canada 22,413, and Belgium 22,397.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 602,536 cases and 13,476 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 555,222 cases and 8,515 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

