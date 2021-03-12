Global COVID-19 cases cross 118.7 million, death toll reaches 2.632 million

Washington, March 12, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 118.7 million to stand at 118,571,592 while the global death toll rose to 2,632,417.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 530,821 deaths, and a total of 29,286,133 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 55,160 deaths, followed by 48,690 deaths in New York, 46,007 in Texas, 32,040 in Florida, 24,474 in Pennsylvania, 23,814 in New Jersey, 23,123 in Illinois, 18,117 in Georgia and 17,661 in Ohio.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,308,846 cases as of this morning. It has reported 158,306 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 11.277 million cases and 272,889 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 193,152 with a total of 2,150,955 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 125,403 with a total of 4,254,714 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 101,184 with 3,149,017 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 4,050,558 cases and 89,984 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,311,893 cases and 89,224 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 73,120 deaths, with 2,546,526 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,178,356 cases and 72,085 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 61,016, Colombia 60,858, Argentina 53,493, South Africa 51,110, Peru 48,323, Poland 46,373, Indonesia 38,049, Turkey 29,290, Ukraine 29,195, Czechia 22,624, Belgium 22,370, and Canada 22,367.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 600,198 cases and 13,430 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 554,156 cases and 8,502 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

