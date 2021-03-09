Global COVID-19 cases cross 117 million, death toll climbs to 2.604 million

Washington, March 9, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 117 million to reach 117,236,336 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,604,058.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 525,904 deaths, and a total of 29,045,909 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 54,380 deaths, followed by 48,401 deaths in New York, 45,411 in Texas, 31,764 in Florida, 24,344 in Pennsylvania, 23,590 in New Jersey, 23,021 in Illinois, 17,948 in Georgia and 17,501 in Ohio.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,244,786 cases as of this morning. It has reported 157,930 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 11.051 million cases and 266,398 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 190,923 with a total of 2,130,477 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 124,801 with a total of 4,235,989 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 100,103 with 3,081,368 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,969,615 cases and 89,090 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,293,750 cases and 88,315 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 72,247 deaths, with 2,515,883 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,160,970 cases and 71,436 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 60,867, Colombia 60,598, Argentina 53,121, South Africa 50,803, Peru 49,973, Poland 45,599, Indonesia 37,757, Turkey 29,094, Ukraine 28,698, Belgium 22,292, Canada 22,271, and Czechia 22,147.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 593,453 cases and 13,281 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 551,175 cases and 8,476 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN