Global COVID-19 cases cross 116.6 million, death toll rises to 2.59 million

Washington, March 7, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world climbed up to 116,639,024 today while the global death toll rose to 2,590,159.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 524,463 deaths, and a total of 28,956,440 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 54,134 deaths, followed by 48,247 deaths in New York, 45,249 in Texas, 31,620 in Florida, 24,306 in Pennsylvania, 23,557 in New Jersey, 23,003 in Illinois, 17,905 in Georgia and 17,905 in Ohio.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,210,799 cases as of this morning. It has reported 157,756 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.938 million cases and 264,325 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 190,357 with a total of 2,125,866 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 124,654 with a total of 4,225,906 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 99,578 with 3,046,762 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,942,244 cases and 88,597 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,274,263 cases and 87,614 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 71,953 deaths, with 2,508,236 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,149,012 cases and 71,138 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 60,687, Colombia 60,412, Argentina 52,870, South Africa 50,647, Peru 47,681, Poland 45,285, Indonesia 37,266, Turkey 29,030, Ukraine 28,502, Belgium 22,240, Canada 22,222, and Czechia 21,717.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 590,508 cases and 13,205 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 550,330 cases and 8,462 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN