Global COVID-19 cases cross 114 million, death toll reaches 2.537 million

Washington, March 2, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 114 million to stand at 114,240,823 while the global death toll stood at 2,533,323.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 513,112 deaths, and a total of 28,609,645 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 52,158 deaths, followed by 47,615 deaths in New York, 43,697 in Texas, 30,852 in Florida, 23,971 in Pennsylvania, 23,252 in New Jersey, 22,735 in Illinois, 17,297 in Ohio and 17,295 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,112,241 cases as of this morning. It has reported 157,157 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.551 million cases and 254,942 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 185,715 with a total of 2,086,938 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 123,083 with a total of 4,188,827 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 97,699 with 2,925,265 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,815,639 cases and 86,580 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,209,850 cases and 85,025 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 70,218 deaths, with 2,454,298 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,188,553 cases and 69,142 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 60,181, Colombia 59,766, Argentina 51,965, South Africa 49,993, Peru 46,494, Poland 43,793, Indonesia 36,325, Turkey 28,569, Ukraine 27,480, Belgium 22,077, Canada 21,999, and Chile 20,572.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 581,365 cases and 12,896 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 546,216 cases and 8,408 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

