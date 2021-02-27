Global COVID-19 cases cross 113 million, death toll reaches 2.515 million

Washington, February 27, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 113 million to stand at 113,372,398 today while the global death toll rose to 2,515,869.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 510,306 deaths, and a total of 28,481,921 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 51,642 deaths, followed by 47,389 deaths in New York, 43,376 in Texas, 30,624 in Florida, 23,895 in Pennsylvania, 23,192 in New Jersey, 22,675 in Illinois, 17,219 in Georgia and 17,183 in Ohio.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,063,491 cases as of yesterday. It has reported 156,825 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.455 million cases and 252,835 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 183,692 with a total of 2,069,370 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 122,648 with a total of 4,175,270 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 97,227 with 2,888,923 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,746,699 cases and 85,738 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,175,757 cases and 83,900 deaths - the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 69,733 deaths, with 2,435,409 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,180,212 cases and 68,813 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 59,899, Colombia 59,396, Argentina 51,795, South Africa 49,667, Peru 45,903, Poland 43,353, Indonesia 35,786, Turkey 28,432, Ukraine 27,146, Belgium 22,006, Canada 21,884, and Chile 20,400.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 577,482 cases and 12,804 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 545,424 cases and 8,395 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

