Global COVID-19 cases cross 112 million, death toll reaches 2.488 million

Washington, February 24, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 112 million to stand at 112,282,725 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,488,895.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 502,856 deaths, and a total of 28,265,193 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 49,888 deaths, followed by 47,037 deaths in New York, 42,521 in Texas, 30,213 in Florida, 23,677 in Pennsylvania, 22,978 in New Jersey, 22,528 in Illinois, 16,968 in Ohio and 16,927 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 11,030,176 cases as of this morning. It has reported 156,567 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 10.257 million cases and 248,529 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 181,809 with a total of 2,052,266 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 121,978 with a total of 4,156,694 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 96,348 with 2,832,162 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,689,534 cases and 85,195 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 4,1453,735 cases with 83,044 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 68,912 deaths, with 2,413,249 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,161,432 cases and 68,079 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 59,736, Colombia 59,118, Argentina 51,510, South Africa 49,413, Peru 45,487, Poland 42,808, Indonesia 35,254, Turkey 28,285, Ukraine 26,847, Belgium 21,956, Canada 21,781, and Chile 20,173.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 574,580 cases and 12,708 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 544,544 cases and 8,379 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

