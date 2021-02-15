Global COVID-19 cases cross 109 million, death toll climbs to 2.405 million

Washington, February 15, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world today surged past 109 million to 109,048,482 while the global death toll climbed to 2,405,114.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 485,414 deaths, and a total of 27,645,547 million cases so far.

Within the US, California state accounted for 47,057 deaths, followed by 45,884 deaths in New York, 41,273 in Texas, 28,779 in Florida, 23,065 in Pennsylvania, 22,454 in New Jersey, 22,121 in Illinois, 16,346 in Ohio and 16,119 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,916,589 cases as of this morning. It has reported 155,732 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.834 million cases and 239,245 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 174,207 with a total of 1,992,794 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 117,620 with a total of 4,059,689 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 93,577 with 2,721,879 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,524,450 cases and 81,962 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 4,040,505 cases with 79,210 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 65,137 deaths, with 2,346,081 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,056,035 cases and 64,747 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 59,028, Colombia 57,605, Argentina 50,236, South Africa 47,899, Peru 43,703, Poland 40,832, Indonesia 33,367, Turkey 27,471, Ukraine 25,702, Belgium 21,662, Canada 21,292, and Chile 19,541.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 564,077 cases and 12,333 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 541,038 cases and 8,285 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

