Global COVID-19 cases cross 108 million, death toll reaches 2.374 million

Washington, February 12, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 108 million to reach 108,015,884 while the global death toll climbed to 2,374,415 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 475,471 deaths, and a total of 27,394,595 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 46,022 deaths, followed by 45,453 deaths in California, 40,535 in Texas, 28,382 in Florida, 22,835 in Pennsylvania, 22,329 in New Jersey, 21,985 in Illinois, 16,019 in Michigan and 15,513 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,880,603 cases as of this morning. It has reported 155,447 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.713 million cases and 236,201 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 171,234 with a total of 1,968,566 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 115,748 with a total of 4,010,376 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 92,729 with 2,683,403 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,465,966 cases and 80,951 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,997,898 cases with 77,911 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 64,248 deaths, with 2,326,147 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,041,454 cases and 64,217 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 58,809, Colombia 56,983, Argentina 49,874, South Africa 47,382, Peru 43,045, Poland 40,424, Indonesia 32,656, Turkey 27,187, Ukraine 25,457, Belgium 21,551, Canada 21,089, and Romania 19,277.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 560,363 cases and 12,218 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 539,975 cases and 8,253 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

