Global COVID-19 cases cross 107 million, death toll reaches 2.345 million

Washington, February 10, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 107 million to reach 107,080,812 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,345,999.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 468,584 deaths, and a total of 27,206,569 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 45,140 deaths, followed by 45,010 deaths in California, 39,806 in Texas, 28,048 in Florida, 22,700 in Pennsylvania, 22,103 in New Jersey, 21,802 in Illinois, 15,925 in Michigan and 15,301 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,858,371 cases as of this morning. It has reported 155,252 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.599 million cases and 233,520 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 168,432 with a total of 1,946,751 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 115,067 with a total of 3,996,776 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 92,338 with 2,668,266 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,419,210 cases and 80,295 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,968,228 cases with 76,873 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 63,156 deaths, with 2,309,150 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 3,005,487 cases and 63,061 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 58,686, Colombia 56,507, Argentina 49,566, South Africa 46,869, Peru 42,626, Poland 39,721, Indonesia 32,167, Turkey 27,093, Ukraine 25,195, Belgium 21,472, Canada 20,964, and Romania 19,135.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 557,591 cases and 12,128 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 539,153 cases and 8,239 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

