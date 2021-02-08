Global COVID-19 cases cross 106 million, death toll reaches 2.317 million

Washington, February 8, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world crossed 106 million to stand at 106,166,898 while the global death toll rose to 2,317,379.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 463,471 deaths, and a total of 27,006,445 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 44,839 deaths, followed by 44,149 deaths in California, 39,322 in Texas, 27,696 in Florida, 22,416 in Pennsylvania, 21,989 in New Jersey, 21,738 in Illinois, 15,854 in Michigan and 15,092 in Georgia.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,838,194 cases as of this morning. It has reported 155,080 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.524 million cases and 231,534 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 166,200 with a total of 1,932,145 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 112,681 with a total of 3,957,177 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 91,273 with 2,636,738 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,395,981 cases and 79,111 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,923,461 cases with 75,430 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 61,708 deaths, with 2,291,673 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,941,990 cases and 61,386 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 58,469, Colombia 55,993, Argentina 49,171, South Africa 46,290, Peru 42,308, Poland 39,087, Indonesia 31,556, Turkey 26,797, Ukraine 24,875, Belgium 21,389, Canada 20,760, and Chile 18,974.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 555,511 cases and 12,026 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 538,062 cases and 8,205 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

