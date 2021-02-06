Global COVID-19 cases cross 105 million, death toll reaches 2.301 million

Washington, February 6, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 105 million to reach 105,489,650 while the global death toll climbed to 2,301,289.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 459,617 deaths, and a total of 26,816,633 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 44,466 deaths, followed by 43,690 deaths in California, 38,893 in Texas, 27,457 in Florida, 22,208 in Pennsylvania, 21,886 in New Jersey, 21,603 in Illinois, 15,750 in Michigan and 14,859 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,814,304 cases as of this morning. It has reported 154,918 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.447 million cases and 230,034 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 164,290 with a total of 1,912,871 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 111,477 with a total of 3,922,910 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 90,618 with 2,611,659 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,355,678 cases and 78,749 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,907,653 cases with 75,010 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,941,990 cases and 61,386 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Germany has reported 61,357 deaths, Iran 58,412, Colombia 55,403, Argentina 48,985, South Africa 45,902, Peru 41,753, Poland 38,994, Indonesia 31,393, Turkey 26,577, Ukraine 24,735, Belgium 21,295, Canada 20,607, and Romania 18,809.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 553,128 cases and 11,914 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 537,770 cases and 8,190 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

