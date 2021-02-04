Global COVID-19 cases cross 104 million, death toll reaches 2.271 million

Washington, February 4, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 104 million to stand at 104,499,482 today while the global death rose to 2,271,232.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 450,823 deaths, and a total of 26,559,014 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 44,148 deaths, followed by 42,484 deaths in California, 38,039 in Texas, 27,019 in Florida, 21,919 in Pennsylvania, 21,693 in New Jersey, 21,420 in Illinois, 15,644 in Michigan and 14,708 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,790,183 cases as of this morning. It has reported 154,703 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.339 million cases and 227,563 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 161,240 with a total of 1,886,245 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 109,547 with a total of 3,882,972 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 89,820 with 2,583,790 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,310,051 cases and 77,741 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,874,830 cases with 74,005 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,883,465 cases and 60,370 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Germany has reported 59,776 deaths, Iran 58,189, Colombia 54,877, Argentina 48,539, South Africa 45,344, Peru 41,538, Poland 38 344, Indonesia 31,001, Turkey 26,354, Ukraine 24,429, Belgium 21,216, Canada 20,361, and Chile 18,675.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 550,540 cases and 11,833 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 537,030 cases and 8,175 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

