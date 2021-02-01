Global COVID-19 cases cross 103 million, death toll reaches 2.230 million

Washington, February 1, 2021

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 103 million to 103,090,224 today while the global death toll climbed to 2,230,190.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 441,367 deaths, and a total of 26,189,384 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 43,634 deaths, followed by 40,928 deaths in California, 37,074 in Texas, 26,479 in Florida, 21,617 in Pennsylvania, 21,484 in New Jersey, 21,253 in Illinois, 15,525 in Michigan and 14,577 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,757,610 cases as of this morning. It has reported 154,392 deaths so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 9.204 million cases and 224,504 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 158,536 with a total of 1,864,260 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 106,367 with a total of 3,828,183 cases so far – the fourth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 88,516 with 2,553,032 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 3,255,920 cases and 76,201 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,825,739 cases with 72,456 deaths, the eighth highest among all countries.

Spain has the seventh highest number of cases with 2,743,119 cases and 58,319 deaths -- the ninth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 58,038 deaths, Germany 57,411, Colombia 53,983, Argentina 47,974, South Africa 44,164, Peru 41,026, Poland 37,222, Indonesia 30,277, Turkey 25,993, Ukraine 23,931, Belgium 21,092, Canada 20,019, and Chile 18,452.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 546,428 cases and 11,683 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 535,582 cases and 8,137 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

